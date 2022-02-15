English
    Hijab row: Government slams OIC for ‘misleading, motivated’ statement on India’s internal matters

    The MEA response comes against the backdrop of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressing deep concerns over “continued attacks on Muslims in India” and calling upon the international community to take necessary steps to mitigate the same.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 15, 2022 / 08:52 PM IST
    The row erupted in January after an Udupi college barred hijab-clad girls from entering the classroom (Image: AP)

    The Ministry of External Affairs on February 15 slammed the Jeddah-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for issuing a “motivated & misleading statement” against the ongoing Karnataka hijab row among other issues.

    The MEA released a statement saying: “We have noted yet another motivated and misleading statement from the General Secretariat of OIC on matters pertaining to India. Issues in India are considered and resolved in accordance with our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as democratic ethos and polity.”

    It added: “The communal mindset of the OIC Secretariat does not allow for a proper appreciation of these realities. OIC continues to be hijacked by vested interests to further their nefarious propaganda against India. As a result, it has only harmed its own reputation.”

    The MEA response comes against the backdrop of the OIC expressing deep concerns over “continued attacks on Muslims in India” and calling upon the international community to take necessary steps to mitigate the same.

    A statement issued by the OIC on February 14 read: “The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation expresses deep concern over recent public calls for genocide of Muslims by the ‘Hindutva’ proponents in Haridwar in the state of Uttarakhand and reported incidents of harassment of Muslim women on social media sites as well as banning of Muslim girl students from wearing hijab in the state of Karnataka.”

    “The continued attacks targeting Muslims and their places of worship, the recent trend of anti-Muslim legislations in different states and rising incidents of violence against Muslims on flimsy pretexts by ‘Hindutva’ groups with impunity, are indicative of the growing trend of Islamophobia.”

    The Karnataka hijab row erupted on January 1, 2022, when six girl students of a college in Udupi attended a press conference held by Campus Front of India (CFI) in the coastal town protesting against the college authorities denying them entry into the classroom by wearing hijab.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Karnataka Hijab row #Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)
    first published: Feb 15, 2022 08:51 pm

