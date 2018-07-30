Highway projects worth Rs 6.45 L cr for 61,164 km underway: Govt

Highway projects worth Rs 6.45 lakh crore for the development of 61,164 km are currently underway in the country, Parliament was informed today.

"Projects amounting to Rs 6.45 lakh crore having length of 61,164 km are ongoing for the development of National Highways in the country," Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Mansukh L Mandaviya told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

The number of projects stands at 1,837 and these are regularly reviewed at the headquarters, he said.

"At present, 295 number of major projects are expected to get completed by the end of March 2019," he added.