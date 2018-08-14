App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 07:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

High Court declines to put any restriction on reporting of Rahul Gandhi's tax matter

Gandhi's lawyers had urged a bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and A K Chawla to order that confidentiality be maintained regarding the contents of the petition.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi High Court today declined a plea made on behalf of Congress president Rahul Gandhi to put certain restrictions on the media reporting of his petition against reopening of his 2011-12 tax assessment in connection with the Young Indian National Herald transaction case.

Gandhi's lawyers had urged a bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and A K Chawla to order that confidentiality be maintained regarding the contents of the petition and the reporting of the matter should only be confined to the arguments in the court.

Declining to pass an order on the issue, the bench said "we cannot go into all this" as it would be akin to going on a "wild-goose chase" as it was not known who reports the contents of the matter and who was the source of the information.

This is not the first attempt by the Congress president's lawyers to put restrictions on the reporting of the case, as on the last date of hearing they had orally urged the bench to prohibit the media from publishing the court proceedings. The court had then too rejected the plea.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 07:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #High Court #India

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.