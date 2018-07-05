App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 05:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

High Court anguish over protesters stalling metro service, dumping garbage on roads

The observation by the bench came as it issued notice to the Centre, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) and the police to seek their stand on a PIL demanding action against those responsible for the alleged stalling of metro train services in the city on May 31.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi High Court today suggested penal action against protestors who stall metro rail services or dump garbage on the roads, causing public inconvenience.

"All of them should go to jail," a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said referring to such protests.

The observation by the bench came as it issued notice to the Centre, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) and the police to seek their stand on a PIL demanding action against those responsible for the alleged stalling of metro train services in the city on May 31.

The metro services were disrupted for a few hours on Delhi Metro's Blue Line, following a scuffle between DMRC and CISF staff over a parking issue at the Dwarka Sector 21 metro station in southwest Delhi.

According to the petition, a scuffle occurred around 12.30 pm on May 31 after the DMRC and CISF staff got into an altercation when the tyre of a vehicle, apparently belonging to the latter, was deflated as it was parked in an unauthorised zone outside the premises of the metro station.

The plea claimed that since the vehicle was parked illegally, the station manager "had ordered to deflate the tyre".

The petition by one Puran Chand Arya was clubbed by the court with a another PIL over the May 24 agitation by New Delhi Municipal Council's contractual sanitation workers who had dumped garbage outside prominent government buildings like the Shastri Bhavan and the Rail Bhavan in Lutyen's Delhi, demanding regularisation of jobs and better wages.

The bench directed that both matters should be heard together.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 04:26 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

