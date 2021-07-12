Here's how heat wave and rising temperatures pose risk to health and economy

Image: AP

Until last week, temperatures in north India have been soaring with heatwave conditions experienced across cities and towns. Some parts of north India received showers on July 11 but the long-delayed monsoon has eluded the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) once again.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in the north region by the morning of July 12. A maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Delhi on Sunday, three degrees over the season’s average while the minimum temperature settled at 28.8 degrees Celsius. A high temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius was reported on July 1, highest this season, as a severe heat wave struck the capital city.

A Heat Wave is a period of abnormally high temperatures, more than the normal maximum temperature that occurs during the summer season in the North-Western parts of India, according to the National Disaster Management Authority. It typically occurs between March and June, and in some rare cases extends till July.

Among the reasons cited for the increase in heat waves is global warming associated with the increase in greenhouse gasses like carbon dioxide, methane etc. in the atmosphere.

Here’s a look at average heat wave days over the last decade reported across affected states.

States like Punjab, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana fall under the Core Heatwave Zone--the most prone area for heat wave and severe heat wave with highest frequency of occurrence during May.

In terms of health impact, heat waves may cause dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. A severe heat stroke could also be fatal; over the last decade more than 6,000 deaths have been reported due to heat waves in India.

Rise in cases of acute gastroenteritis and food poisoning due to food spoilage and reduction of its shelf life due to high temperatures have also been attributed to heat waves. In addition, cases of anxiety, palpitations, nervousness and behavioural change are also linked to extreme temperature rise.

Climate change has been a serious concern not just causing change in the environment but also affecting people’s lives and economies in many ways.

Heat waves affect people engaged in outdoor activity or exposed to indoor heat, including daily wage labourers, farm cultivators/labourers, coastal community dwellers and people living below poverty line (BPL). Thus, rising temperatures and humidity will impact labour productivity and economic development going forward that largely depends on outdoor work, studies suggest.

The year 2020 was the eighth warmest year since 1901, according to IMD’s, January 2021 release. The five warmest years on record in order are: 2016, 2009, 2017, 2010, and 2015; while 12 of the 15 warmest years have been during the recent fifteen years (2006-2020). The decade gone by (2001-2010/2011-2020) was also the warmest on record, the report said.

“India could become one of the first places in the world to experience heat waves that cross the survivability limit for a healthy human being resting in the shade, and this could occur as early as next decade,” a McKinsey report released in November 2020 said.