Here’s how fuel prices have peaked and stumbled this year

India is near 85 percent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs and so benchmarks local fuel rates to international oil prices.

Fuel prices across the country have dropped over the past few days as the international oil prices tumbled to their lowest level since May after the US Federal Reserve signalled it was set to start tapering asset purchases within months, hurting commodities and lifting the dollar.

Petrol prices across the four metro cities--Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata--were cut by 11 to 15 paise per litre and diesel by 14 to 16 paise on August 24. A 15 paise reduction was observed on both petrol and diesel prices in Delhi on Tuesday to Rs 101.49 and Rs 88.92, respectively.

Petrol prices in Mumbai had peaked to Rs 107.83 on July 17, which saw a 17 paise reduction on August 22, and further by 14 paise on August 24 to Rs 107.52. The country’s financial capital was the first metro city to breach the Rs 100 per litre mark on May 29, this year.

Diesel price in the city dropped to Rs 96.48 after a 16 paise cut on Tuesday; it had earlier peaked to Rs 97.46 per litre on July 10. This is the fifth price cut in the last seven days.

Likewise, Chennai and Kolkata, too, saw revision in fuel prices. A litre of petrol in Chennai now costs Rs 99.20 following a 12 paise reduction while diesel costs Rs 93.52 per litre after a 14 paise cut. Recently, the DMK government in the state announced a tax cut of Rs 3 on petrol per litre which slashed the prices below Rs 100.

Petrol price in Kolkata now stand at Rs 101.82 per litre--despite an 11 paise cut and diesel at Rs 91.98 after a 15 paise reduction.

Here’s a look at how fuel prices have peaked and stumbled since the beginning of this year across the four metro cities in India:

Petrol is priced over Rs 100 for a litre in 19 states across the country including Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Hyderabad, Karnataka, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.