you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's all you need to know about the 34 judges of the Supreme Court

Here is a list of all the honourable Judges of the Supreme Court

Faizan Javed @Faizanjjshaikh

Four judges took oath today to be a part of the Supreme Court of India, taking the strength to 34. including the Chief Justice of India. This is the highest number ever.

People of India knock on the doors of the Supreme Court to get justice and look up to the judges as hope. But many of us don't know how many Judges are in Supreme Court or even what their names are.

So, we bring for you the names, dates of birth, dates of appointment and dates of retirement of the current judges of Supreme Court of India.

Here is a list of Honourable Judges of Supreme Court

  1. Justice Ranjan Gogoi (The Chief Justice Of India)(DoB.) 18-11-1954
    Term of Office: (DoA) 23-04-2012 to (DoR) 17-11-2019
    Appointed as The Chief Justice of India on 03-10-2018


2. Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde


(DoB.) 24-04-1956

Term of Office: (DoA) 12-04-2013 to (DoR) 23-04-2021

3. Justice N.V. Ramana 

(DoB.) 27-08-1957

Term of Office: (DoA) 17-02-2014 to (DoR) 26-08-2022

4. Justice Arun Mishra

03-09-1955

Term of Office: (DoA) 07-07-2014 to (DoR) 02-09-2020

5. Justice R.F. Nariman

(DoB.) 13-08-1956

Term of Office: (DoA) 07-07-2014 to (DoR) 12-08-2021

6. Justice R. Banumathi

(DoB.) 20-07-1955

Term of Office: (DoA) 13-08-2014 to (DoR) 19-07-2020

7. Justice Uday Umesh Lalit

(DoB.) 09-11-1957

Term of Office: (DoA) 13-08-2014 to (DoR) 08-11-2022

8. Justice A.M. Khanwilkar

(DoB.) 30-07-1957

Term of Office: (DoA) 13-05-2016 to (DoR) 29-07-2022

9. Justice D.Y. Chandrachud

(DoB.) 11-11-1959

Term of Office: (DoA) 13-05-2016 to (DoR) 10-11-2024

10. Justice Ashok Bhushan

(DoB.) 05-07-1956

Term of Office: (DoA) 13-05-2016 to (DoR) 04-07-2021

11. Justice L. Nageswara Rao

(DoB.) 08-06-1957

Term of Office: (DoA) 13-05-2016 to (DoR) 07-06-2022

12. Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul 

(DoB.) 26-12-1958

Term of Office: (DoA) 17-02-2017 to (DoR) 25-12-2023

13. Justice Mohan M. Shantanagoudar

(DoB.) 05-05-1958

Term of Office: (DoA) 17-02-2017 to (DoR) 04-05-2023

14. Justice S. Abdul Nazeer 

(DoB.) 05-01-1958

Term of Office: (DoA) 17-02-2017 to (DoR) 04-01-2023

15. Justice Navin Sinha

(DoB.) 19-08-1956

Term of Office: (DoA) 17-02-2017 to (DoR) 18-08-2021

16. Justice Deepak Gupta

(DoB.) 07-05-1955

Term of Office: (DoA) 17-02-2017 to (DoR) 06-05-2020

17. Justice Indu Malhotra

(DoB.) 14-03-1956

Term of Office: (DoA) 27-04-2018 to (DoR) 13-03-2021

18. Justice Indira Banerjee

(DoB.) 24-09-1957

Term of Office: (DoA) 07-08-2018 to (DoR) 23-09-2022

19. Justice Vineet Saran

(DoB.) 11-05-1957

Term of Office: (DoA) 07-08-2018 to (DoR) 10-05-2022

20. Justice K.M. Joseph

(DoB.) 17-06-1958

Term of Office: (DoA) 07-08-2018 to (DoR) 16-06-2023

21. Justice Hemant Gupta

(DoB.) 17-10-1957

Term of Office: (DoA) 02-11-2018 to (DoR) 16-10-2022

22. Justice R.Subhash Reddy

(DoB.) 05-01-1957

Term of Office: (DoA) 02-11-2018 to (DoR) 04-01-2022

23. Justice Mukeshkumar Rasikbhai Shah

(DoB.) 16-05-1958

Term of Office: (DoA) 02-11-2018 to (DoR) 15-05-2023

24. Justice Ajay Rastogi

(DoB.) 18-06-1958

Term of Office: (DoA) 02-11-2018 to (DoR) 17-06-2023

25. Justice Dinesh Maheshwari

(DoB.) 15-05-1958

Term of Office: (DoA) 18-01-2019 to (DoR) 14-05-2023

26. Justice Sanjiv Khanna

(DoB.) 14-05-1960

Term of Office: (DoA) 18-01-2019 to (DoR) 13-05-2025

27. Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai

(DoB.) 24-11-1960

Term of Office: (DoA) 24-05-2019 to (DoR) 23-11-2025

28. Justice Surya Kant

(DoB.) 10-02-1962

Term of Office: (DoA) 24-05-2019 to (DoR) 09-02-2027

29. Justice Aniruddha Bose

(DoB.) 11-04-1959

Term of Office: (DoA) 24-05-2019 to (DoR) 10-04-2024

30. Justice Ajjikuttira Somaiah Bopanna

(DoB.) 20-05-1959

Term of Office: (DoA) 24-05-2019 to (DoR) 19-05-2024

31. Justice V. Ramasubramanian

(DoB.) 30-06-1958

Term of Office: (DoA) 23-09-2019 to (DoR) 29-06-2023

32. Justice Krishna Murari

 

(DoB.) 09-07-1958

Term of Office: (DoA) 30-09--2019 to (DoR) 08-07-2023

33. Justice S. Ravindra Bhat

(DoB.) 21-10-1958

Term of Office: (DoA) 23-09-2019 to (DoR) 20-10-2023

34. Justice Hrishikesh Roy

(DoB.) 01-02-1960

Term of Office: (DoA) 23-09-2019 to (DoR) 31-01-2025

Source: Supreme Court of India

First Published on Sep 23, 2019 03:27 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

