Here's all you need to know about the 34 judges of the Supreme Court

Four judges took oath today to be a part of the Supreme Court of India, taking the strength to 34. including the Chief Justice of India. This is the highest number ever.

People of India knock on the doors of the Supreme Court to get justice and look up to the judges as hope. But many of us don't know how many Judges are in Supreme Court or even what their names are.

So, we bring for you the names, dates of birth, dates of appointment and dates of retirement of the current judges of Supreme Court of India.

Here is a list of Honourable Judges of Supreme Court



Justice Ranjan Gogoi (The Chief Justice Of India)(DoB.) 18-11-1954

Term of Office: (DoA) 23-04-2012 to (DoR) 17-11-2019

Appointed as The Chief Justice of India on 03-10-2018



2. Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde

Term of Office: (DoA) 12-04-2013 to (DoR) 23-04-2021

3. Justice N.V. Ramana

Term of Office: (DoA) 17-02-2014 to (DoR) 26-08-2022

4. Justice Arun Mishra

Term of Office: (DoA) 07-07-2014 to (DoR) 02-09-2020

5. Justice R.F. Nariman

Term of Office: (DoA) 07-07-2014 to (DoR) 12-08-2021

6. Justice R. Banumathi

Term of Office: (DoA) 13-08-2014 to (DoR) 19-07-2020

7. Justice Uday Umesh Lalit

Term of Office: (DoA) 13-08-2014 to (DoR) 08-11-2022

8. Justice A.M. Khanwilkar

Term of Office: (DoA) 13-05-2016 to (DoR) 29-07-2022

9. Justice D.Y. Chandrachud

Term of Office: (DoA) 13-05-2016 to (DoR) 10-11-2024

10. Justice Ashok Bhushan

Term of Office: (DoA) 13-05-2016 to (DoR) 04-07-2021

11. Justice L. Nageswara Rao

Term of Office: (DoA) 13-05-2016 to (DoR) 07-06-2022

12. Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul

Term of Office: (DoA) 17-02-2017 to (DoR) 25-12-2023

13. Justice Mohan M. Shantanagoudar

Term of Office: (DoA) 17-02-2017 to (DoR) 04-05-2023

14. Justice S. Abdul Nazeer

Term of Office: (DoA) 17-02-2017 to (DoR) 04-01-2023

15. Justice Navin Sinha

Term of Office: (DoA) 17-02-2017 to (DoR) 18-08-2021

16. Justice Deepak Gupta

Term of Office: (DoA) 17-02-2017 to (DoR) 06-05-2020

17. Justice Indu Malhotra

Term of Office: (DoA) 27-04-2018 to (DoR) 13-03-2021

18. Justice Indira Banerjee

Term of Office: (DoA) 07-08-2018 to (DoR) 23-09-2022

19. Justice Vineet Saran

Term of Office: (DoA) 07-08-2018 to (DoR) 10-05-2022

20. Justice K.M. Joseph

Term of Office: (DoA) 07-08-2018 to (DoR) 16-06-2023

21. Justice Hemant Gupta

Term of Office: (DoA) 02-11-2018 to (DoR) 16-10-2022

22. Justice R.Subhash Reddy

Term of Office: (DoA) 02-11-2018 to (DoR) 04-01-2022

23. Justice Mukeshkumar Rasikbhai Shah

Term of Office: (DoA) 02-11-2018 to (DoR) 15-05-2023

24. Justice Ajay Rastogi

Term of Office: (DoA) 02-11-2018 to (DoR) 17-06-2023

25. Justice Dinesh Maheshwari

Term of Office: (DoA) 18-01-2019 to (DoR) 14-05-2023

26. Justice Sanjiv Khanna

Term of Office: (DoA) 18-01-2019 to (DoR) 13-05-2025

27. Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai

Term of Office: (DoA) 24-05-2019 to (DoR) 23-11-2025

28. Justice Surya Kant

Term of Office: (DoA) 24-05-2019 to (DoR) 09-02-2027

29. Justice Aniruddha Bose

Term of Office: (DoA) 24-05-2019 to (DoR) 10-04-2024

30. Justice Ajjikuttira Somaiah Bopanna

Term of Office: (DoA) 24-05-2019 to (DoR) 19-05-2024

(DoB.) 30-06-1958

Term of Office: (DoA) 23-09-2019 to (DoR) 29-06-2023

32. Justice Krishna Murari

(DoB.) 09-07-1958

33. Justice S. Ravindra Bhat

(DoB.) 21-10-1958

Term of Office: (DoA) 23-09-2019 to (DoR) 20-10-2023

34. Justice Hrishikesh Roy

(DoB.) 01-02-1960

Term of Office: (DoA) 23-09-2019 to (DoR) 31-01-2025

Rs 599 for first year