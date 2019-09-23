Here's all you need to know about the 34 judges of the Supreme Court

Here is a list of all the honourable Judges of the Supreme Court
Four judges took oath today to be a part of the Supreme Court of India, taking the strength to 34. including the Chief Justice of India. This is the highest number ever.
People of India knock on the doors of the Supreme Court to get justice and look up to the judges as hope. But many of us don't know how many Judges are in Supreme Court or even what their names are.
So, we bring for you the names, dates of birth, dates of appointment and dates of retirement of the current judges of Supreme Court of India.
- Justice Ranjan Gogoi (The Chief Justice Of India)(DoB.) 18-11-1954
Term of Office: (DoA) 23-04-2012 to (DoR) 17-11-2019
Appointed as The Chief Justice of India on 03-10-2018
2. Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde
(DoB.) 24-04-1956
Term of Office: (DoA) 12-04-2013 to (DoR) 23-04-2021
3. Justice N.V. Ramana(DoB.) 27-08-1957
Term of Office: (DoA) 17-02-2014 to (DoR) 26-08-2022
4. Justice Arun Mishra03-09-1955
Term of Office: (DoA) 07-07-2014 to (DoR) 02-09-2020
5. Justice R.F. Nariman(DoB.) 13-08-1956
Term of Office: (DoA) 07-07-2014 to (DoR) 12-08-2021
6. Justice R. Banumathi(DoB.) 20-07-1955
Term of Office: (DoA) 13-08-2014 to (DoR) 19-07-2020
7. Justice Uday Umesh Lalit(DoB.) 09-11-1957
Term of Office: (DoA) 13-08-2014 to (DoR) 08-11-2022
8. Justice A.M. Khanwilkar(DoB.) 30-07-1957
Term of Office: (DoA) 13-05-2016 to (DoR) 29-07-2022
9. Justice D.Y. Chandrachud(DoB.) 11-11-1959
Term of Office: (DoA) 13-05-2016 to (DoR) 10-11-2024
10. Justice Ashok Bhushan(DoB.) 05-07-1956
Term of Office: (DoA) 13-05-2016 to (DoR) 04-07-2021
11. Justice L. Nageswara Rao(DoB.) 08-06-1957
Term of Office: (DoA) 13-05-2016 to (DoR) 07-06-2022
12. Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul(DoB.) 26-12-1958
Term of Office: (DoA) 17-02-2017 to (DoR) 25-12-2023
13. Justice Mohan M. Shantanagoudar(DoB.) 05-05-1958
Term of Office: (DoA) 17-02-2017 to (DoR) 04-05-2023
14. Justice S. Abdul Nazeer(DoB.) 05-01-1958
Term of Office: (DoA) 17-02-2017 to (DoR) 04-01-2023
15. Justice Navin Sinha(DoB.) 19-08-1956
Term of Office: (DoA) 17-02-2017 to (DoR) 18-08-2021
16. Justice Deepak Gupta(DoB.) 07-05-1955
Term of Office: (DoA) 17-02-2017 to (DoR) 06-05-2020
17. Justice Indu Malhotra(DoB.) 14-03-1956
Term of Office: (DoA) 27-04-2018 to (DoR) 13-03-2021
18. Justice Indira Banerjee(DoB.) 24-09-1957
Term of Office: (DoA) 07-08-2018 to (DoR) 23-09-2022
19. Justice Vineet Saran(DoB.) 11-05-1957
Term of Office: (DoA) 07-08-2018 to (DoR) 10-05-2022
20. Justice K.M. Joseph(DoB.) 17-06-1958
Term of Office: (DoA) 07-08-2018 to (DoR) 16-06-2023
21. Justice Hemant Gupta(DoB.) 17-10-1957
Term of Office: (DoA) 02-11-2018 to (DoR) 16-10-2022
22. Justice R.Subhash Reddy(DoB.) 05-01-1957
Term of Office: (DoA) 02-11-2018 to (DoR) 04-01-2022
23. Justice Mukeshkumar Rasikbhai Shah(DoB.) 16-05-1958
Term of Office: (DoA) 02-11-2018 to (DoR) 15-05-2023
24. Justice Ajay Rastogi(DoB.) 18-06-1958
Term of Office: (DoA) 02-11-2018 to (DoR) 17-06-2023
25. Justice Dinesh Maheshwari(DoB.) 15-05-1958
Term of Office: (DoA) 18-01-2019 to (DoR) 14-05-2023
26. Justice Sanjiv Khanna(DoB.) 14-05-1960
Term of Office: (DoA) 18-01-2019 to (DoR) 13-05-2025
27. Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai(DoB.) 24-11-1960
Term of Office: (DoA) 24-05-2019 to (DoR) 23-11-2025
28. Justice Surya Kant(DoB.) 10-02-1962
Term of Office: (DoA) 24-05-2019 to (DoR) 09-02-2027
29. Justice Aniruddha Bose(DoB.) 11-04-1959
Term of Office: (DoA) 24-05-2019 to (DoR) 10-04-2024
30. Justice Ajjikuttira Somaiah Bopanna(DoB.) 20-05-1959
Term of Office: (DoA) 24-05-2019 to (DoR) 19-05-202431. Justice V. Ramasubramanian
(DoB.) 30-06-1958
Term of Office: (DoA) 23-09-2019 to (DoR) 29-06-2023
32. Justice Krishna Murari
(DoB.) 09-07-1958Term of Office: (DoA) 30-09--2019 to (DoR) 08-07-2023
33. Justice S. Ravindra Bhat
(DoB.) 21-10-1958
Term of Office: (DoA) 23-09-2019 to (DoR) 20-10-2023
34. Justice Hrishikesh Roy
(DoB.) 01-02-1960
(DoB.) 01-02-1960

Term of Office: (DoA) 23-09-2019 to (DoR) 31-01-2025Source: Supreme Court of India