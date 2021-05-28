Here's a list of over 100 cities where petrol prices have crossed the Rs 100 mark

Petrol prices in India are on the rise with at least 100 cities/towns now reporting prices above Rs 100 per litre. While prices in major metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata are yet to cross the 100th mark.

Price of a litre petrol in Mumbai reached Rs 99.94 on May 27 and remained unchanged as of today. In Chennai, the cost of a litre of petrol is now priced at Rs 95.28, followed by Kolkata (Rs 93.72) and Delhi (Rs 93.68).

Cities/towns in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have already breached the 100 mark once again. Check out the list here:

Places like Shahdol, Anupur, Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan’s Ganganagar and Hanumangarh have reported prices as high as Rs 104 per litre, according to data tracked by Goodreturns.in. Likewise, another portal--mypetrolprice.com too lists at least 100 cities having petrol prices above the 100 mark.

Earlier too, in February this year, states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra in certain places had reported crossing the Rs 100 per litre mark.

Fuel prices vary across states depending on local taxation such as the value-added tax (VAT). Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) – IOC, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum – decide the rates of domestic fuel against global crude oil prices by taking into account changes in foreign exchange rates.