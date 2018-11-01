App
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here are the key players in Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2018

The addition of JCC, helmed by former chief minister Ajit Jogi, and its alliance with Mayawati’s BSP and CPI has made the contest interesting

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Chhattisgarh will go to polls in less than two weeks from now, with the first phase of the elections scheduled for November 12 and the second phase on November 20. Here are some of the key players in the fray for the upcoming elections:
Chhattisgarh will go to polls in less than two weeks from now, with the first phase of the elections scheduled for November 12 and the second phase on November 20. Here are some of the key players in the fray for the upcoming elections:
Raman Singh: The incumbent chief minister will look to grab for himself a fourth term. Singh has been tagged as a ‘silent performer’ for the BJP, and experts believe that although the state might witness anti-incumbency, Singh remains popular, especially in urban Chhattisgarh where the saffron satrap has expanded opportunities for local entrepreneurs. (Image: Raman Singh, Twitter)
Raman Singh: The incumbent chief minister will look to grab for himself a fourth term. Singh has been tagged as a 'silent performer' for the BJP, and experts believe that although the state might witness anti-incumbency, Singh remains popular, especially in urban Chhattisgarh where the saffron satrap has expanded opportunities for local entrepreneurs. (Image: Raman Singh, Twitter)
Bhupesh Baghel: He is the president of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee and a potential chief ministerial candidate for the party. However, Baghel was recently put in jail by a special CBI court for circulating a "sex CD" that allegedly showed Rajesh Munat, a state cabinet minister, in a "compromising position". (Image: Bhupesh Baghel, Facebook)
Bhupesh Baghel: He is the president of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee and a potential chief ministerial candidate for the party. However, Baghel was recently put in jail by a special CBI court for circulating a "sex CD" that allegedly showed Rajesh Munat, a state cabinet minister, in a "compromising position". (Image: Bhupesh Baghel, Facebook)
Ajit Jogi: The wheelchair-bound Ajit Jogi, who was the state's first chief minister, entered the fray after a surprise alliance with BSP. BJP has accused Jogi of being Congress' B-team, while the Congress has alleged the same against the BJP. Observers believe this makes Jogi's position enviable since it establishes that the former Congress leader can eat into both vote banks. (Image: Ajit Jogi, Facebook)
Ajit Jogi: The wheelchair-bound Ajit Jogi, who was the state's first chief minister, entered the fray after a surprise alliance with BSP. BJP has accused Jogi of being Congress' B-team, while the Congress has alleged the same against the BJP. Observers believe this makes Jogi's position enviable since it establishes that the former Congress leader can eat into both vote banks. (Image: Ajit Jogi, Facebook)
Mayawati: The Uttar Pradesh-based satrap had polled 4.27 percent of the vote share in 2013 polls, but its candidates had polled more than 10 percent of the vote share in 12 seats, and more than 20 percent in five. This makes her party and her role in the elections important.
Mayawati: The Uttar Pradesh-based satrap had polled 4.27 percent of the vote share in 2013 polls, but its candidates had polled more than 10 percent of the vote share in 12 seats, and more than 20 percent in five. This makes her party and her role in the elections important.

First Published on Nov 1, 2018 04:07 pm

#assembly elections 2018 #Chhattisgarh #Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2018 #Current Affairs #India #Politics

