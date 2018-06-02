App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2018 08:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Heavy rains predicted in northeast, Maharashtra; dust storm likely in Rajasthan

IMD predicted heavy rains at isolated places over West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Maharashtra

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The weatherman has predicted heavy rains in the northeastern states and Maharashtara tomorrow, and dust storms in Rajasthan. Hot weather conditions will prevail over north and central India and warm conditions are very likely in a few areas of Madhya Pradesh tomorrow, the Met Department said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rains at isolated places over West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Maharashtra.

“Dust storms are likely at isolated places over Rajasthan,” it said.

Thunderstorms and squalls are very likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal.

“Thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning are very likely in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Odisha,” the advisory said.
First Published on Jun 2, 2018 08:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.