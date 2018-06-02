Heavy rains predicted in northeast, Maharashtra; dust storm likely in Rajasthan

The weatherman has predicted heavy rains in the northeastern states and Maharashtara tomorrow, and dust storms in Rajasthan. Hot weather conditions will prevail over north and central India and warm conditions are very likely in a few areas of Madhya Pradesh tomorrow, the Met Department said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rains at isolated places over West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Maharashtra.

“Dust storms are likely at isolated places over Rajasthan,” it said.

Thunderstorms and squalls are very likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal.

“Thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning are very likely in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Odisha,” the advisory said.