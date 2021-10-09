MARKET NEWS

Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, flooding in several areas

Rainwater entered homes in different residential colonies at Hayat Nagar, where some residents complained that their household items were washed away.

PTI
October 09, 2021 / 08:14 PM IST
Several low-lying areas in Hyderabad witnessed inundation on Saturday following heavy rain in the city. Lingojiguda Ward Office at Saroornagar in the city received 131.5 mm of rainfall, while downpour was also recorded in a number of other locations here during 0830 hours on Friday to 0600 hours on Saturday, according to the rainfall data of Telangana State Development Planning Society.

Rainwater entered homes in different residential colonies at Hayat Nagar, where some residents complained that their household items were washed away. A man fell in a drainage along with his bike at Chintalkunta late on Friday night and rescue and relief personnel made efforts to trace him. The man, however, reached home safely, official sources said.

Many two-wheelers parked at a cinema theatre were damaged on Friday night after a wall collapsed on them following heavy rain. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Lakshmi and LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy visited rain-hit areas on Friday night.

The Mayor, who held a tele-conference with GHMC officials last night, urged them to take measures to ensure that no life or property is lost due to the rains. The GHMC in a press release on Saturday sought city residents to be alert in view of the heavy rains forecast during the day. It also advised them to step out of their homes only for urgent work.

The IMD, in its Summary of Weather, said a number of places in Telangana received good rainfall. Saroornagar in Ranga Reddy district (GHMC) received 15 cm of rainfall, followed by 10 cm of rainfall at Shadnagar (also in Ranga Reddy district).
#GHMC #Hyderabad #IMD
first published: Oct 9, 2021 08:14 pm

