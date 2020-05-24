Health Ministry issues guidelines for domestic travel, here's all you need to know

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on May 24 released the guidelines for domestic travel via air, rail and interstate bus travel.

Among a list of directives, it advised all passengers to download Arogya Setu app on their mobile devices and also made the use of face masks mandatory during both boarding and travel.

The Ministry added that states can also develop their own protocol with regards to quarantine and isolation as per their assessment.

Here's what you need to know:

-Dos and Don'ts shall be provided along with tickets to the travellers by the agencies concerned.

-All passengers shall be advised to download Arogya Setu app on their mobile devices.

-Suitable announcement about COVID-19 including precautionary measures to be followed shall be made at airports/railway station/bus terminals and in flights/trains/bus.

-The states/UTs shall ensure that all passengers shall undergo thermal screening at the point of departure and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to board the flight/train/bus.

-During boarding and travel, all passengers shall use face covers/mask. They will also follow hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene and maintain environmental hygiene.

-At airports/railway stations/ bus terminals required measures to ensure social distancing shall be taken.

-Airports/railway stations/bus terminals should be regularly sanitized/disinfected and availability of soaps and sanitizers shall be ensured.

-Thermal screening at exit point shall be arranged.

-Asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to go with the advice that they shall self-monitor their health for 14 days. In case, they develop any symptoms, they shall inform the district surveillance officer or the state/national call centre (1075).

-Those found symptomatic will be isolated and taken to the nearest health facility. They will be assessed for clinical severity at the health facility.

-Those having moderate or severe symptoms will be admitted to dedicated COVID Health facilities and managed accordingly.

-Those having mild symptoms will be given the option of home isolation or isolated in the COVID Care Centre (both public & private facilities) as appropriate and tested as per ICMR protocol available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/Revisedtestingguidelines.pdf.

If positive, they will continue in COVID Care Centre and will be managed as per clinical protocol.

If negative, the passenger may be allowed to go home, isolate himself/herself and self-monitor his/her health for a further 7 days.In case, any symptoms develop they shall inform the district surveillance officer or the state/national call centre (1075).

