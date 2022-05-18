Head-on collision of 2 buses in Tamil Nadu caught on camera, many injured

Two buses collided head on with each other in Tamil Nadu's Salem district.

Two private buses collided head on with each other flinging passengers from their seats, a hair-raising video from inside one of the vehicles show.

The unverified video was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter which showed one of the driver calmly driving the bus at quite some speed in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district before it hit another bus from the front. The accident happened on Tuesday evening; the roads were drenched indicating there had been rainfall sometime back.



#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Two private buses collided head-on with each other in Salem district; several reported to be injured. Further details awaited. (Source Unverified) pic.twitter.com/8FAJ0KRizk

— ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

A loud thumping noise followed and the occupants of the bus, including the driver, were flung to the opposite side on impact. It is unclear if anyone was flung out of the bus. Around 40 people were injured in the accident from both buses, news reports say.

The bus hit a tree after the crash which brought it to a halt and the video showed extensive damage to the vehicle from the inside. There was loud commotion inside the bus and locals were seen rushing to the bus to help the passengers.

The 25-second clip was viewed thousands of times on social media.



More Video pic.twitter.com/8yRgCKP4Me

— My CM name is Muthuvel Karunanithi Stalin (@sokks4545) May 18, 2022

Another video, shared by a Twitter user, clearly showed the other bus come in at a great speed from the wrong lane directly into the bus that seemed to be equipped with cameras.Other photos showed mangled remains of one of the buses. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals and further details are awaited.





