English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Head-on collision of 2 buses in Tamil Nadu caught on camera, many injured

    Tamil Nadu bus accident: The bus hit a tree after the crash which brought it to a halt and the video showed extensive damage to the vehicle from the inside.

    Stella Dey
    May 18, 2022 / 04:13 PM IST
    Two buses collided head on with each other in Tamil Nadu's Salem district.

    Two buses collided head on with each other in Tamil Nadu's Salem district.


    Two private buses collided head on with each other flinging passengers from their seats, a hair-raising video from inside one of the vehicles show.

    The unverified video was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter which showed one of the driver calmly driving the bus at quite some speed in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district before it hit another bus from the front. The accident happened on Tuesday evening; the roads were drenched indicating there had been rainfall sometime back.

    A loud thumping noise followed and the occupants of the bus, including the driver, were flung to the opposite side on impact. It is unclear if anyone was flung out of the bus. Around 40 people were injured in the accident from both buses, news reports say.

    The bus hit a tree after the crash which brought it to a halt and the video showed extensive damage to the vehicle from the inside. There was loud commotion inside the bus and locals were seen rushing to the bus to help the passengers.

    The 25-second clip was viewed thousands of times on social media.

    Close

    Related stories

    Another video, shared by a Twitter user, clearly showed the other bus come in at a great speed from the wrong lane directly into the bus that seemed to be equipped with cameras.
    Other photos showed mangled remains of one of the buses. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals and further details are awaited.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Stella Dey
    Tags: #Bus Accident #Salem #Tamil Nadu
    first published: May 18, 2022 04:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.