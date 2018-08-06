App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 03:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC Bank raises fixed deposit rates by up to 0.6%

The deposit of maturity 6-9 months would earn 6.75 percent, 40 basis points higher than previous rate.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Days after Reserve Bank of India hiked the benchmark, repo rate, HDFC Bank today increased fixed deposit rates on various maturities by up to 0.6 per cent. The revised rate of interest is effective today, as per the information posted on HDFC Bank website.

The increase in fixed deposit rates is likely to put pressure on lending rate as well.

The bank has raised interest rate on term deposit with maturity ranging between 6 months one day to 5 years.

The deposit of maturity 6-9 months would earn 6.75 percent, 40 basis points higher than previous rate.

Interest rate on fixed deposit of longer tenure of 9 months three days to less than 1 year has been raised by 60 basis points while for one year it has been increased by 40 basis points to 7.25 percent.

However, fixed deposit beyond 2 years 1 days to 5 years will earn 10 basis points higher rate of interest than the previous.

RBI last week increased the benchmark short-term lending rate (repo rate), at which it lends to other banks, by 0.25 percent to 6.5 percent on inflationary concerns.

The retail inflation, which is factored in by the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee, spiked to a five-month high of 5 percent in June on costlier fuel.

The government has mandated RBI to keep inflation at 4 percent (+/- 2 per cent).
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 03:40 pm

tags #Business #Companies #HDFC Bank #India #RBI

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.