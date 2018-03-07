HC directs Centre, Maharashtra to resolve GST issues by April 24

The Bombay High Court today directed the Centre and the Maharashtra government to resolve the citizens' grievances related to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) by April 24 this year.

A bench of Justices SC Dharamadhikari and PD Naik also said that the authorities must also ensure that all infrastructure related to implementation of the GST regime was also put in place by the above deadline to ensure that the citizens did not face any problems.

"We trust that the Central and state authorities will resolve all outstanding and pending problems being faced by citizens while following the provisions of the GST regime.

"The authorities must create necessary infrastructure and make the new system fully operational by the next date of hearing (April 24)," the bench said.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by Abicor and Benzel Technoweld Pvt Ltd, a company engaged in the manufacture of robotic and automation equipment.

The petitioner had approached the HC in February this year claiming that it was unable to access its online profile on the Goods and Service Tax Network, without which it was unable to generate e-way bills, and was unable to move its goods anywhere.

The petitioner argued that while the Union government had decided to put in place an automated and electronic system of accepting tax returns based on self-assessment, without access to its online profile, it was unable to file its tax returns, pay tax, move its goods, or undertake any other compliances that were required under the GST rules.

Today, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh told the bench that the GST Commissioners from the state and Centre had conducted a joint meeting with the petitioner company on March 1 this year and had resolved the petitioner's grievances.

Singh also submitted a report detailing the steps taken by the state authorities so far to resolve problems related to GST.

The bench observed that it was hopeful that both the Centre and the state will resolve all the problems related to the GST by the end of the next month.

The petitioner had claimed that while it was unable to file its GST returns online due to technical glitches, the state GST authorities were insisting that the company pay late fees.

At previous hearing, the bench had observed that it had come across several other petitions in different courts with grievances against GST.

The bench had also hoped the Union government would "wake up" and take corrective measures.