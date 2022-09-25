Haunting photos show Ukraine fighter before and after being taken captive

Photos of a Ukrainian soldier, one before he was taken captive by Russians and the second after his release, reveal in haunting detail the human cost of war.

Mykhailo Dianov, a fighter of the Ukrainian Azov regiment, was recently released in a prisoner of war exchange in Chernigiv region, news agency AFP reported.

Photos shared on Twitter show just how emaciated he has become. Dianov's photo after his release was contrasted with one taken in May, where the fighter was seen flashing a victory sign.

Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to the Ukrainian foreign ministry, said the soldier was missing four centimetres of bone in one arm.

"Treatment and rehabilitation will take a long time now (and more pain)," he added. "That's all we need to know about captivity."

Ukrainian journalist Illia Ponomarenko tweeted an appeal for donations.

Dianov's daughter has also started a fundraiser for his treatment and rehabilitation, according to one tweet.

Oleksandra Matviichuk, who leads the Center for Civil Liberties (Ukraine), spoke about how the Geneva Conventions mandate that prisoners of war must be treated humanely at all times.





Russia's war on Ukraine has led to thousands of deaths. Fatalities recorded by the United Nations stand at 5,916, but the actual number is believed to be several times higher.