Haunting photos show Ukraine fighter before and after being taken captive

Mykhailo Dianov left Russian imprisonment emaciated and covered in wounds.

Photos of a Ukrainian soldier, one before he was taken captive by Russians and the second after his release, reveal in haunting detail the human cost of war.

Mykhailo Dianov, a fighter of the Ukrainian Azov regiment, was recently released in a prisoner of war exchange in Chernigiv region, news agency AFP reported.

Photos shared on Twitter show just how emaciated he has become. Dianov's photo after his release was contrasted with one taken in May, where the fighter was seen flashing a victory sign.

Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to the Ukrainian foreign ministry, said the soldier was missing four centimetres of bone in one arm.

"Treatment and rehabilitation will take a long time now (and more pain)," he added. "That's all we need to know about captivity."

Ukrainian journalist Illia Ponomarenko tweeted an appeal for donations.



Hey, people, do you remember this guy Mykhailo Dianov from the Azovstal?

He’s free from Russian captivity now, but he needs to heal his arm.

Let’s donate to help the soldier — his sister Olena has a PayPal account for international donations: alonyshka4@ukr.net

I’m donating! pic.twitter.com/ZaVx0JyxWZ — Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) September 23, 2022



Dianov's daughter has also started a fundraiser for his treatment and rehabilitation, according to one tweet.



This fundraiser was organized by the daughter of Mykhailo Dianov for his treatment and rehabilitation.https://t.co/IULh7YKb0jpic.twitter.com/j6I0eK25Nx — Iryna Voichuk (@irmachep) September 23, 2022



Oleksandra Matviichuk, who leads the Center for Civil Liberties (Ukraine), spoke about how the Geneva Conventions mandate that prisoners of war must be treated humanely at all times.



The first photo show Mykhailo Dianov during the epic battle in AzovStal plant. You can see on the second photo how he looks like after release from Russian captivity. I’ll remind that 3 Geneve convention oblige Russia to provide medical assistance and ensure human attitude to POW pic.twitter.com/Jt90fsRGBQ

— Oleksandra Matviichuk (@avalaina) September 23, 2022

Russia's war on Ukraine has led to thousands of deaths. Fatalities recorded by the United Nations stand at 5,916, but the actual number is believed to be several times higher.