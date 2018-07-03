Haryana to increase fixed medical allowance of government employees

Haryana government has decided to increase the fixed medical allowance of government employees, pensioners and family pensioners from the existing rate of Rs 500 per month to Rs ,1000 per month, an official statement released today said.

The increase in the allowance is with effect from May 1, 2018, it added.

Increase in the fixed medical allowance would also be admissible to all employees of the boards, corporations, municipalities, universities, market committees and other autonomous bodies of the state government, the statement said.