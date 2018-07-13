Haryana government to suspend driving and arms licences of rape accused: Report

Rape accused and those involved in sexual harassment cases will have tough times in Haryana as the state government has announced stringent measures for those found guilty of the heinous crimes.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that driving and arms licences of those accused in rape and sexual harassment cases will be suspended. They will also be barred from receiving old-age pension and pensions for physically disabled, according to a Times of India report.

The CM added that the services will remain suspended until the court announces its verdict and if convicted, they will not be available to use the licences anymore.

However, the only breather for convicts is that they would be eligible to purchase ration from fair price shops.

The move comes after the government proposed the death penalty for those found guilty of rape and those involved in murders of girls below 12 years of age.

Further, Khattar announced that measures would be taken to ensure women's safety and a comprehensive scheme will be launched either on Independence Day or Raksha Bandhan which will fall on August 26.

At a women’s empowerment function held at Panchkula, Khattar said that financial assistance of Rs 22,000 will be provided to a rape victim to hire a lawyer of her choice, apart from the one provided by the state government.

He assured that provisions will be made in all police stations for uninterrupted probe in rape and eve-teasing cases.