Haryana government reserves 15% seats in BE/BTech courses for outside students

The Haryana government has decided to reserve 15 percent seats in the BE/BTech courses in government and private technical institutes for students who are not from the state, an official spokesperson said today. The remaining 85 percent seats will be reserved for the state quota.

A spokesperson of the Technical Education Department said that after the second online centralised counselling, all the vacant seats under the rest of the state quota would be opened to all general candidates in subsequent counselling at the institution level.

The policy of 15 percent of quota in the sanctioned intake would improve not only the accreditation status for the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), but also improve the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking of the institutes, he said.

There are enough seats in the technical institutions, including the government institutes, in the state, he said, adding that all the eligible students of Haryana would be accommodated for admission in the technical institutions in the state in the session 2018-19.

The spokesperson said that in the year 2015-16, total sanctioned intake for the BE/BTech courses in the government and private technical institutes was 58,134, out of which 39,551 seats remained vacant.

The sanctioned intake in the nine government institutes was 2,830 out of which 830 remained vacant, whereas the sanctioned intake in 139 private institutes was 55,304 out of which 38,721 seats remained vacant.

He said that in the year 2016-17, total sanctioned intake for the BE/BTech courses in the government and private technical institutes was 51,902, out of which 37,323 seats remained vacant.

The sanctioned intake in 10 government institutes was 3,190, out of which 913 remained vacant, whereas the sanctioned intake in 127 private institutes was 48,712, out of which 36,410 seats remained vacant, he said.

In 2017-18, total sanctioned intake for the BE/BTech courses in the government and private technical institutes were 43,771, out of which 29,858 seats remained vacant.

He said that the sanctioned intake in 13 government institutes was 3,831, out of which 1490 remained vacant, whereas the sanctioned intake in 114 private institutes was 39,940 out of which 28,368 seats remained vacant.