Haryana government formulates guidelines to set up Entrepreneurship Clubs

Q23. BuddhiMoney is an iconic, animated character who will provide entrepreneurs with the tools and resources to improve their business and financial acumen, and as a result increase their productivity and profitability. Which company is releasing Buddhimoney as a four part video series?

The Haryana government has formulated guidelines to establish entrepreneurship clubs (EC) within existing placement cells in all government engineering colleges and government-aided polytechnics of the state.

The EC will inculcate entrepreneurial culture amongst its youth and equip them with skills to act as job creators instead of being job seekers in future, an official spokesperson said here today. The key aim of the cell would be to foster entrepreneurship amongst students of the state for generation of employment opportunities and creation of wealth, he said.

This would be a part of the department's drive to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship in the state, he said and added the EC would facilitate campus-industry linkage

He said the key objectives of ECs would be to inculcate entrepreneurial culture and qualities amongst stakeholders, sensitive innovation driven entrepreneurship scenario in the state, nurture latent entrepreneurial talent, promote innovation and entrepreneurship on campus and develop awareness among its members of attitudes, values, and skills of successful entrepreneurs around the globe.

The ECs would be a student-run initiative that engage and inspires students to explore many paths towards becoming an entrepreneur