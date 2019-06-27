Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary shot dead

Haryana Congress spokesperson Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead by unknown assailants in Faridabad on June 27, officials said.

Chaudhary was hit by more than 10 bullets after he came out of a gym.

“He was brought to the hospital in the morning. Doctors tried their best to save him… But he succumbed to his injuies,” a doctor said.

Police is yet to identify the accused.

Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar said, "It's jungle raj here, there is no fear of law. Same kind of incident happened yesterday where a woman who opposed molestation was stabbed. There should be an investigation."

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)