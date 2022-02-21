Haryana chief minister defends 75% quota for locals in private sector, calls it non-discriminatory

Haryana CM ML Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on February 21 defended the 75 percent reservation for locals in the private sector saying that the order is not discriminatory.

The Supreme Court on February 17 set aside the interim order by the Punjab and Haryana High Court that stayed the implementation.

The apex court had set aside the stay order on a petition filed by the state of Haryana requesting the high court to decide the batch of cases challenging the reservation law within a period of one month. It further asked the parties involved in the case not to seek any adjournments when the high court hears the case on merits.

On the reservation issue, Khattar told Hindustan Times: “It is neither discriminatory nor against any state, but it is our responsibility to give jobs.”

The state’s reservation law came into effect on January 15 and is applicable for all employment opportunities up to the wage band of Rs 30,000.

The Faridabad Industries Association, IMT Industrial Association, and the Gurgaon Industrial Association had argued that the Haryana reservation law infringed upon the constitutional rights of employers and went against the principles of meritocracy by preventing hiring based on skills of employees.

The top court directed the state of Haryana to ensure that no coercive steps are taken against employers that are found to be in violation of the provisions of this law until its constitutional validity is decided.

Khattar said that industries can decide the qualifications, skilling level and salary structures of the people and if they do not find Haryana residents qualified they are free to engage people from outside.

“There was a time when we used to invite industries to set up businesses because it was a source of revenue. But since the GST has been implemented, sources of revenue are now linked to consumption. Wherever there is consumption, revenue is generated. Industry is still seeking concessions, such as cheaper land, tax concessions, etc., but now that the importance of industries as revenue generators has changed, we want them to focus on generating employment,” the chief minister added.

He also dismissed reports by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) which indicated that the state is among states with high unemployment figures.

“I have rejected those figures. I don’t believe in CMIE figures, it is a private agency and it may have its own interests. In December, they said the figures of unemployment were 34.1%, in January the figure quoted was 24%; so, what magic was performed in one month? As per our data, unemployment is about 6-8% and we are giving jobs in rotation to these people,” he said.