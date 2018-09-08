'Haryana Bandh' evokes mixed response

The 'Haryana Bandh' call by the INLD to press for early construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) and Dadupur-Nalvi canal and against the rising fuel prices, among other issues, evoked mixed response in the state on Saturday. Shops remained shut in Ambala, Sirsa, Sonipat, Panipat Rohtak and Kaithal districts.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) workers, led by the party's local leaders, asked shopkeepers in some parts of the state, including Jind, Ambala and Jhajjar, to keep their shops shut to support the bandh.

Security arrangements were made by the police to prevent any untoward situation.

Senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala demanded the resignation of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The BJP government lost its moral right to govern when the bandh call was given against its inability to complete the SYL and Dadupur-Nalvi canal, failure to implement the Swaminathan Commission report, control the rising prices of petrol and diesel, over the ill-conceived drafting and implementation of GST and general failure in maintaining law and order, Chautala said in a statement here.

He claimed the 'Haryana Bandh' was a success.

The Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly said when the INLD is voted to power, it will constitute a traders' commission to address trade-related issues.

The members of this commission, he said, will be appointed from among the traders on the basis of their recommendations.

Chautala said the party will announce the next step to secure Haryana's share of river water on September 25, during the 105th birthday celebration of former deputy prime minister Chaudhary Devi Lal.

He said if the BJP government succeeds in getting Haryana's share of river water from the SYL, the INLD will not hesitate in giving it all the credit.

The INLD leader said his party would move an adjournment motion over non-completion of the SYL canal, abandonment of the Dadupur-Nalvi canal and the government's indifference to the needs of Mewat farmers in the ongoing Vidhan Sabha session.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala accused the INLD of shedding crocodile tears.

He alleged that the INLD never bothered to approach the Supreme Court for taking Haryana's share of river water from the SYL when it was in power.