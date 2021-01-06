Harry Potter actor Jessie Cave's infant tests COVID-19, says strain is 'super powerful'

Jessie Cave in an Instagram post revealed she's currently isolated with her two-month-old son at the hospital.

Actor Jessie Cave, best known for playing Lavender Brown in "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince", has revealed that her two-month-old baby boy is "doing well" after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram on January 6 to share the news and posted an image of her child in a hospital room, alongside a laptop playing Prime Minister Boris Johnson's speech announcing a new lockdown in the UK.

"I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is Covid positive. He's okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully. This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks," Cave wrote.

The actor, who welcomed her third child with musician-boyfriend Alfie Brown in October 2020, said she didn't want to be back in a hospital "so soon after his traumatic birth". The baby was placed in the neonatal unit soon after he arrived.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Cave then thanked the National Health Service (NHS), the publicly funded healthcare system of the UK, for its efforts amid the pandemic.

"Once again I'm in awe of nurses and doctors," she said.

On Tuesday, Johnson imposed a new stay-at-home lockdown until at least mid-February to battle through the "critical moment" in the pandemic, which has been exacerbated due to a new highly transmissible variant of the deadly virus.