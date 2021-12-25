Harish Rawat is leader of Congress campaign in Uttarakhand, not CM face yet: Rahul Gandhi

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat is now the face of Congress's campaign ahead of polls. (File photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently clarified that although former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat would lead Congress’s campaign in the forthcoming Assembly polls in the state, he is not the party's Chief Ministerial candidate yet. A decision on the Chief Minister will be taken by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, if the party wins the elections.

Rahul Gandhi announced this after a meeting with Rawat and senior Congress leaders from the state, including Uttarakhand chief Ganesh Godiyal, former state Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay, CLP leader Pritam Singh, Yashpal Arya and Rajya Sabha MP Pradeep Tamta.

The meeting was arranged after Rawat expressed his dissatisfaction with the organisation. He had even suggested retirement from politics.

Rawat has publicly complained about the lack of support from the party. He had put out a series of tweets recently lamenting that at a time when Uttarakhand is heading for an assembly election, the party is playing a negative role by ignoring him.

Read more: Harish Rawat, once Congress’ troubleshooter, turns rebel-rouser

At the recent meeting, all the leaders met Gandhi separately and conveyed their views. In the end, it was announced that Rawat, the head of the campaign committee, will lead the party into elections and that everyone should cooperate with him.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Rawat said, “Life for me is kadam kadam badhaye ja, Congress ke geet gaye ja." Asked about his comments that the powers that be had “let out several crocodiles” in the “ocean of elections”, Rawat said he was referring to those in government who had agencies like the CBI and ED under them.