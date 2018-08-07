Hapur lynching plea to be heard by Supreme Court on August 13

The Supreme Court today agreed to hear on August 13 the plea of a survivor of the Hapur lynching case, seeking a court-monitored SIT probe into the incident in which one person was killed allegedly on suspicion of being involved in cow slaughter. The plea also sought cancellation of bail of the accused and transfer of case outside Uttar Pradesh.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra considered the submission of advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for victim Samiuddin, that the matter required urgent hearing in view of the fact that Uttar Prdesh police has termed the incident in which 45-year-old meat trader Qasim Qureishi was killed as a road rage case.

Samiuddin, 64, and Qasim Qureishi were allegedly severely beaten at Hapur in Uttar Pradesh on June 18 by a group of people who alleged that they were involved in cow slaughter. Both received injuries and Qureishi died later.

Besides seeking court-monitored special investigation team (SIT) probe, the plea has pressed for transfer of case and subsequent trial outside UP from the bench.

The matter came up before the bench which also comprised Justices D Y Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee.

The plea has sought cancellation of bail granted to accused including alleged key offender Yudhishthir Singh Sisodia. The plea alleged that police had registered a case of road rage under milder penal provisions.

It also referred to a minute-long video that had surfaced on social media to highlight the issue that it was a case of mob lynching and not of road rage as registered by the Hapur police.