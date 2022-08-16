Hack Starlink, report bugs and Elon Musk’s SpaceX will pay you…

Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk.

Elon Musk's SpaceX is offering a hefty amount to security researchers to hack its satellite internet network Starlink in order to identify vulnerabilities.

The aerospace company released a document last week, shortly after a security researcher said he had hacked into Starlink using a homemade tool that cost him just using a $25, WIRED magazine reported.

The man, Lennert Wouters, then discussed his findings at a security conference in Las Vegas on August 10, according to Forbes.

"The documented attacks were performed within the scope of the SpaceX Bug Bounty program and were responsibly disclosed," the man said at the conference.

After Wouters' revelations, SpaceX is encouraging other researchers to become part of its bug bounty programme

On its bug bounty website, SpaceX said researchers who perform "non-disruptive" tests on Starlink and alert it about possible vulnerabilities can get rewards ranging from $100 and $25,000.

Testing that is not allowed includes hacks that disrupt services for users and physical attacks on infrastructure.

Some disclosure guidelines have also been set into place for researchers.

"Make a good faith effort to avoid privacy violations, destruction of data, and interruption or degradation of our services," SpaceX said. "Do not modify or access data that does not belong to you. Give SpaceX a reasonable time to correct the issue before making any information public."

SpaceX's Starlink comprises of a constellation of satellites that aim to provide internet access across the planet.

It is ideally suited for places where connectivity is unreliable or unavailable. Elon Musk had recently sent Starlink terminals to Ukraine to help it stay online amid its war with Russia.