App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted of journalist's murder, sentencing on January 17

Editor Ram Chander Chhatrapati was shot dead on October 24, 2002 outside his home in Sirsa, Haryana

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Dera Sacha Sauda chief and self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and three others have been convicted for the murder of a Haryana-based journalist by a special CBI court on January 11. The sentencing will be decided on January 17.

Currently serving a 20-year prison sentence in Haryana's Sunaria Jail, Ram Rahim has been convicted for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati. The sect chief was present for the sentencing via video-conferencing from jail.

Asked about security arrangements after the verdict was pronounced, Kamaldeep Goel, Panchkula DCP, told ANI, "There is heavy deployment of police force. Around 500 personnel are deployed around the premises of the court. Heavy barricading has been put in place."

The editor of a regional daily, Chhatrapati was shot dead on October 24, 2002 outside his home in Sirsa, Haryana. An investigation into the matter revealed that he was killed by two carpenters associated with Dera Sacha Sauda. Investigators believed Chhatrapati was killed after he published an anonymous letter in his daily, which was reportedly written by a 'sadhvi' who alleged that the Dera chief sexually abused her and other female disciples.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 03:29 pm

tags #Dera Sacha Sauda #Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh #India

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.