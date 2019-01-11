Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted of journalist's murder, sentencing on January 17

Dera Sacha Sauda chief and self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and three others have been convicted for the murder of a Haryana-based journalist by a special CBI court on January 11. The sentencing will be decided on January 17.

Currently serving a 20-year prison sentence in Haryana's Sunaria Jail, Ram Rahim has been convicted for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati. The sect chief was present for the sentencing via video-conferencing from jail.

Asked about security arrangements after the verdict was pronounced, Kamaldeep Goel, Panchkula DCP, told ANI, "There is heavy deployment of police force. Around 500 personnel are deployed around the premises of the court. Heavy barricading has been put in place."

The editor of a regional daily, Chhatrapati was shot dead on October 24, 2002 outside his home in Sirsa, Haryana. An investigation into the matter revealed that he was killed by two carpenters associated with Dera Sacha Sauda. Investigators believed Chhatrapati was killed after he published an anonymous letter in his daily, which was reportedly written by a 'sadhvi' who alleged that the Dera chief sexually abused her and other female disciples.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.