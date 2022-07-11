Gujarat villagers conned bettors with fake IPL, Harsha Bhogle mimic: Report

The police in Gujarat have uncovered a "fake IPL" tournament which was used to con Russian bettors, according to an exclusive Times of India report.

For the elaborate scam, the organisers used a farm in Molipur village, which was made to look like a cricket stadium with halogen lights.

A group of labourers and unemployed youngsters were made to wear jerseys of IPL teams Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. They were promised Rs 400 for each match.

It was all shot and uploaded on a YouTube channel. Messaging app Telegram was used to take bets from Russians, who believed they were witnessing a real T20 match.

To make the act more authentic, a mimic was roped in to imitate renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, the newspaper reported. Umpires with walkie-talkies were also added to the mix.

Bhogle shared the news report on Twitter. "Can't stop laughing. Must hear this 'commentator'," he said.

Others on the social network described the episode as "Lagaan with a twist" They were referring to the acclaimed film 2001 film in which villagers in central India play a high-stakes cricket match against the British.

Revealing the modus operandi of the organisers, a police officer said they would take bets from through Telegram and tell the direct the umpire over a walkie-talkie to gesture fours and sixes.

"The umpire communicated the same to the batsman and the bowler," the officer told the Times of India. "Acting on the instructions, the bowler would deliver a slow ball, enabling the batsman to hit it for a four or a six."

Just as the scamsters received the first of the bets, they were busted.