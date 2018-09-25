App
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 10:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gujarat to bring law to make 80% local hiring must for firms

The proposed law also will make it compulsory for industrialists to recruit 25 per cent of the required manpower from the area where they set up a new unit.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Gujarat government would bring a law to made it mandatory for manufacturing and service sector entrepreneurs to hire 80 percent of their total workforce from the state, said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Tuesday.

The proposed law also will make it compulsory for industrialists to recruit 25 percent of the required manpower from the area where they set up a new unit, he said.

The 25 percent quota will be part of the overall 80 percent jobs for the residents of Gujarat.

Manufacturing, as well as service sector entrepreneurs wanting to start their operation in Gujarat, must recruit 80 percent "Gujaratis", he said.

Rupani was speaking at a function organised to distribute contract letters to youths under the 'Mukhyamantri Apprenticeship Yojna'.

"The state government has taken a decision that any entrepreneur wanting to set up his industrial unit or service sector business in Gujarat must give 80 percent of their total jobs to Gujaratis. We will bring a law soon in this regard," Rupani said.

"In addition, industries have to recruit 25 percent locals belonging to the area where the unit would come up. We will bring a law to fix the responsibilities of industries in this regard," he said.

Notably, Congress leaders, especially its MLA Alpesh Thakor, have threatened to launch a stir over the issue, claiming that despite giving assurance, companies are not following the 85 percent job quota rule in the state.

As per the state's current policy, industrial units taking various incentives or benefits from the government to set up or run their business have to hire 85 percent of their workforce from the local population.

In his address, Rupani said his government aims to upgrade skills of one lakh youths by March 2019 through this scheme.

On the issue of unemployment, he slammed the Congress, saying the opposition party's idea to give 'unemployment allowance' to youths would only increase the number of jobless people.

"Instead, our government believes in creating new employment opportunities by providing them (youths) training and upgrading their skills.

"The Congress only gave the slogan of 'garibi hatao' but did no planning to remove poverty or to provide employment," Rupani said.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 10:34 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

