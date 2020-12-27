Gujarat sees 850 new COVID-19 cases, 920 recoveries; 7 die

Gujarat on Sunday reported 850 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 2,41,845, the state health department said.

With seven more persons succumbing to the viral disease, including four fatalities in Ahmedabad, two in Surat two and one in Vadodara, the total death toll in the state reached 4,282, it said.

A total of 920 patients were discharged in the day, taking the cumulative number of recoveries in the state to 2,27,128.

With 53,075 new tests, the total number of samples tested in Gujarat has gone up to 94,37,105, the department said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 case recovery rate now stands at 93.91 per cent.

The state has 10,435 active cases, it added.

Ahmedabad reported 178 new COVID-19 cases, Surat 158, Vadodara 135, and Rajkot 92.

Among other districts, Dahod recorded 30 cases, Kutch and Gandhinagar 26 cases each, Bhavnagar 23, Mehsana 22, Jamnagar 20, Panchmahal 16, Kheda 13, Morbi and Surendranagar 11, etc.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,41,845, new cases 850, deaths 4,282, active cases 10,435 and people tested so far 94,37,105.

The Union Territory of Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli reportedone new COVID-19 case and one recovery, taking the cumulative caseload to 3,343, and recoveries to 3,332.

The UT has nine active cases, officials said, adding that the UT has seen two fatalities so far.

The number of new tests conducted in the UT on Sunday and the overall count of samples tested so far is not available.