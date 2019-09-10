Gujarat govt reduces fines stipulated by new Motor Vehicles Act

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the fines laid down in the new Act were the maximum suggested and his government had reduced them after detailed deliberations.
The Gujarat government on September 10 reduced fine amounts stipulated in the new Motor Vehicles Act passed recently.
The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed by Parliament in July and its steep fines were to come into effect from September 10, though some states pushed it back saying people needed time to get acquainted with the enhanced penalties.
Making the announcement, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the fines laid down in the new Act were the maximum suggested and his government had reduced them after detailed deliberations.
"As per new traffic rules there is a fine of Rs 1000 for not wearing a helmet, but in Gujarat it has been reduced to Rs 500. New fine for not wearing seat belt is ₹1000 as per the new rule, but in Gujarat it's Rs 500," Rupani said, according to news agency ANI.
"Driving a vehicle dangerously attracts a fine of Rs 5000 as per new rules, however, in Gujarat it will be Rs 1500 for three-wheelers, Rs 3000 for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and Rs 5000 for others," the Gujarat Chief Minister added.
The penalty for driving without a licence has been brought down from Rs 5,000, as suggested by the new Act, to Rs 2000 for two-wheelers and Rs 3000 for four-wheelers.Claiming that the Gujarat government was not showing leniency to traffic violators by reducing fines, Rupani pointed out that penalties fixed now are still up to 10 times of that charged before the new Act came into force.