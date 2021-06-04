Gujarat govt allows all private, government offices to function with 100% staff from June 7
The CMO Gujarat also made an important decision to administer free vaccines to 2.25 lakh youth in the age group of 18-44 and 75,000 people above 45 years, totaling to 3 lakh people daily from 1200 vaccination centers in all districts of the state starting from June 4.
June 04, 2021 / 02:58 PM IST
The Gujarat government on June 4 has allowed the state and government offices to function with 100 percent staff from June 7, news agency ANI has reported.
"The private and government offices will be allowed to function with 100% staff from June 7," said Gujarat Information Department.
The state government on June 2 also extended the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions till June 11. The CMO also added that the shops in 36 cities of the state will now be allowed to open from June 4 and will remain open from 9 am till 6 pm daily.
The state government also added that the home deliveries can now be done till 10 pm daily.
“All shops in 36 cities of the State to open from 4th June (9 am to 6 pm). Home delivery by restaurants can now be done till 10 pm. Night curfew (9 pm to 6 am) will be imposed in these cities from 4th June to 11th June,” ANI quoted CMO’s office.
Meanwhile, the state recorded 1,207 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of cases to 8,13,270, the state health department said on June 3. The death toll reached 9,890 after 17 more patients succumbed to the infection, including four in Ahmedabad and three in the Surat district.Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.