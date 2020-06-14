Gujarat earthquake: 5.5 magnitude tremors hit Rajkot

An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude has struck near Gujarat's Rajkot around 8:13 pm on June 14, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The epicentre was 118 km north-northwest of Rajkot.

Tremors were felt in several parts of the state including Ahmedabad.

So far, no injuries or deaths have been reported.



While the Entire Nation was in Sadness after losing a Talented Actor #SushantSinghRajput Suddenly Earthquake makes their presence felt in Gujarat. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/UJjykSIcQb

— Awarapan (@KingSlayer_Rule) June 14, 2020

Many netizens took to Twitter to share their experience. Here is a look at some of the best ones we found: