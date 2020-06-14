App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2020 09:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat earthquake: 5.5 magnitude tremors hit Rajkot

So far, no injuries or deaths have been reported.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image (Wikimedia)
An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude has struck near Gujarat's Rajkot around 8:13 pm on June 14,  according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The epicentre was 118 km north-northwest of Rajkot.

Tremors were felt in several parts of the state including Ahmedabad.

Many netizens took to Twitter to share their experience. Here is a look at some of the best ones we found:




First Published on Jun 14, 2020 09:17 pm

tags #Current Affairs #earthquake #India

