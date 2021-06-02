Gujarat board cancels class 12 board exams 2021 in view of COVID-19

Representational image

The decision by GSEB came along the lines of the cancellation of the board exams by CBSE , which was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1.

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has cancelled the Class 12th board exams 2021, ANI has quoted Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on June 2.

Hours after CBSE announced cancellation, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), too, followed suit. "The exams have been cancelled. The alternative assessment criteria will be announced soon," CISCE Board Secretary Gerry Arathoon told PTI.

The prime minister asserted that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and that the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

Earlier, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama had announced that they will conduct Class 12 exams as per the existing system. He had said that exams of the science and general streams will begin on July 1. "Part-1 of science stream will have MCQs and descriptive writing in Part-2," the minister said.