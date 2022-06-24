Groom shoots friend dead during celebratory firing at wedding in disturbing video

A wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh turned into a grim affair after the groom accidentally shot his friend dead during a mindless streak of celebratory firing, visuals from the tragic incident show.

The incident occurred in Sonbhadra district's Robertsganj and was captured on camera, possibly by a wedding party guest in the procession.

The alarming video shows the groom, Manish Madheshia, on a chariot fidgeting with a gun before he tries to fire it in the air. Something was amiss and the groom lowered the country-made pistol to check it. In a fraction of a second, a shot gets fired and Babu Lal Yadav, standing a few feet away in the procession, collapses. The gun, used by the groom to fire, belonged to the victim who was an Army jawan.

The following video may be disturbing. Viewer's discretion advised:

He was rushed to a hospital by the guests but died during treatment, Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police Amrendra Pratap Singh said in a video released on Twitter.

The victim’s family has registered an FIR and the groom has been arrested. The gun used in the firing has also been seized, Singh said.

“The death happened because of negligence and we will investigate this further,” the officer said in the video adding that celebratory firings are banned and all function halls owners are made aware that there should be strict rules banning the use of guns.

There has been an increase in injuries and deaths happening due to celebratory firings during wedding and gatherings recently, especially in Uttar Pradesh, even though it is a criminal offence.