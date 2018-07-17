Groom lodges police complaint after fake currency notes were used in his garland

In an unusual case in Uttar Pradesh, a groom’s family from Wajidpur village in Bulandshahr has lodged a complaint against a local shopkeeper, for allegedly using fake notes in a garland, supplied by him.

News about the fake notes soon spread around the area and a bank confirmed that the note were not genuine. According to Times of India, the groom Ajay Singh’s uncle Tej Singh, had purchased the garland after paying Rs 20,200. The garland had currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 50 denominations. However, before the marriage procession's departure, a relative pointed out that notes in the garland were fake.

The family continued with the wedding rituals and decided to lodge a complaint the following day. To their surprise, the local police refused to register a complaint. The groom's family members then approached Raees Akhtar, SP, Bulandshahr who assured them of speedy action.

The ritual of wearing currency garlands during weddings, which the RBI wanted abolished, continues in rural India. "The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appealed to members of the public, not to use banknotes for making garlands, decorating pandals and places of worship or for showering on personalities in social events, etc. Such actions, it said, deface the banknotes and shorten their life," RBI said in a statement.