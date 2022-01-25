MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Grenade attack on security personnel in Srinagar ahead of Republic Day

The grenade exploded by the roadside without causing any damage.

PTI
January 25, 2022 / 04:27 PM IST
Grenade attack at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar. (Image: ANI)

Grenade attack at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar. (Image: ANI)

A day ahead of Republic Day celebrations, militants on Tuesday hurled a grenade towards security personnel on the busy Hari Singh High Street area of the city but there was no damage, officials said.

The ultras lobbed the grenade towards a team of security personnel at around 3.30 pm, they said.

The grenade exploded by the roadside without causing any damage.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the ultras.

Security has been beefed up in the city and elsewhere in the Valley to ensure smooth Republic Day celebrations.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Republic Day 2022 #Srinagar
first published: Jan 25, 2022 04:26 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.