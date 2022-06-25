English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    A TV channel showed viewers how to steal fuel amid rising prices

    A section of a show of Greece's state TV featured a repairman showing where a car's fuel tank could alternatively be pierced to steal the contents.

    AFP
    June 25, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST
    Fuel prices have steadily climbed in Greece in recent months. The authorities are refusing to cut tax on fuel. (Representational image)

    Fuel prices have steadily climbed in Greece in recent months. The authorities are refusing to cut tax on fuel. (Representational image)


    Greece's state TV was mocked Thursday over a segment that showed viewers how to siphon gasoline from cars as fuel prices soar.


    "It's not something terribly complicated... you don't even need a special tube, even a hose for balconies will do," the station's reporter Costas Stamou said during ERT's morning news programme Syndeseis on Wednesday.

    After demonstrating the method, a car repairman then points out where a car's fuel tank can alternatively be pierced to steal the contents.

     

    Close

    Related stories

    "Are you guys in your right mind? Giving people tips on stealing gasoline?" commented one user on Twitter.

    "After the tutorial on two ways to easily steal gasoline, ERT is now preparing new how-to's on how to open locks and steal wallets," jibed another.

    A video mixed by Greek satirical website Luben had been viewed over 170,000 times by Thursday. Another 32,500 saw the original segment on Twitter.

    Fuel prices have steadily climbed in Greece in recent months, with simple unleaded at over 2.37 euros ($2.50) per litre on average in Athens on Wednesday, and over 2.50 euros on Rhodes and neighbouring islands.

    Greek authorities have resisted calls to cut tax on fuel, opting instead for 30-50 euro subsidies to less well-off car and motorcycle owners.
    AFP
    Tags: #fuel prices #Greece #Twitter
    first published: Jun 25, 2022 09:15 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.