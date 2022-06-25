A TV channel showed viewers how to steal fuel amid rising prices

Fuel prices have steadily climbed in Greece in recent months. The authorities are refusing to cut tax on fuel. (Representational image)

Greece's state TV was mocked Thursday over a segment that showed viewers how to siphon gasoline from cars as fuel prices soar.

"It's not something terribly complicated... you don't even need a special tube, even a hose for balconies will do," the station's reporter Costas Stamou said during ERT's morning news programme Syndeseis on Wednesday.

After demonstrating the method, a car repairman then points out where a car's fuel tank can alternatively be pierced to steal the contents.



Πως να κλέψετε βενζίνη με 2 απλούς και κατανοητούς τρόπους

by ΕΡΤ pic.twitter.com/nJtDfAVPXn

— Ιερώνυμος boss (@JeronymoBoss2) June 22, 2022

"Are you guys in your right mind? Giving people tips on stealing gasoline?" commented one user on Twitter.

"After the tutorial on two ways to easily steal gasoline, ERT is now preparing new how-to's on how to open locks and steal wallets," jibed another.

A video mixed by Greek satirical website Luben had been viewed over 170,000 times by Thursday. Another 32,500 saw the original segment on Twitter.

Fuel prices have steadily climbed in Greece in recent months, with simple unleaded at over 2.37 euros ($2.50) per litre on average in Athens on Wednesday, and over 2.50 euros on Rhodes and neighbouring islands.

Greek authorities have resisted calls to cut tax on fuel, opting instead for 30-50 euro subsidies to less well-off car and motorcycle owners.