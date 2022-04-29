Great Indian 'Jugaad' for the big fat wedding: Dance under moving sun shade | Watch

As India reels under intense heat, people have found innovative ways to combat the blazing sun. While several videos have surfaced from across the country demonstrating the perils of the heat, one clip shows an Indian wedding procession dancing under a mobile sun shade.

The hilarious video, shared widely on Twitter, shows how Indians will not compromise on anything when it comes to weddings, festivals or rituals.

Dhols and music accompany the wedding party, members of which were seen dancing enthusiastically, some even outside the shade.

Loud music is heard blasting in the video as cars and other vehicles pass by the procession. The wedding party kept dancing unfazed under the sun shade slowly moving along.

The sun shade was supported by metals grills attached to rollers and four people held on to each pole to help move the structure forward.

Watch the video here:

The origin of the undated video cannot be verified independently by Moneycontrol.

Twitter was quick to point out how Indian’s have ‘jugaad’ (innovation) for everything.

“This is why #India is called land of Innovation or simply "Jugaad" To beat the #Heatwave during "Baraat" Indians have found solution,” the woman who posted the video tweeted.

“Agreed jugaad India. people have money to spend but look at the people who are carrying the heavy structural tent in this hot weather. Pity them for the meager amount of payment they would have got,” tweeted another user.

“We Indians have solution for everything. Mera Bharat Mahan hai,” tweeted another.

India is witnessing record temperatures this summer and long power cuts across states are making matters worse. Protest have erupted in several cities against interruptions in electricity supply.

A heatwave warning has been issued in five states and several places have recorder over 45 degrees leaving residents sweltering under the sun.