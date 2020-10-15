172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|current-affairs-trends|grap-comes-into-effect-on-october-15-to-fight-delhi-pollution-all-you-need-to-know-5967541.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 04:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GRAP comes into effect on October 15 to fight Delhi pollution. All you need to know

The specific measures that would be implemented under GRAP will depend on the Air Quality Index (AQI). If the pollution level turns “severe”, brick kilns, stone crushers, and hot mix plants may be closed, as per GRAP recommendations.

Moneycontrol News

Delhiites woke up to an air quality index (AQI) of 315, which falls under “very poor” category on October 15. As Delhi’s air quality continues to be worrisome, stringent pollution control measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will be implemented across the National Capital and the National Capital Region (NCR) starting October 15.

Fifty teams of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will start making field visits from October 15, 2020 to February 28, 2021, to assess the ground situation in areas where pollution is peak. The CPCB teams will visit Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Ballabgarh, Jhajjar, Panipat and Sonepat in Haryana, Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, and Bhiwadi, Alwar and Bharatpur in Rajasthan, India Today reported.

To ensure healthy air quality in Delhi in the coming months, major sources of air pollution will be monitored. For instance, authorities will keep a tab on construction sites to make sure proper control measures are being followed and construction waste is not dumped on the road or on open spots. With the help of the SAMEER app, it will be ensured that garbage is not dumped on the streets and that it is not incinerated in the open.

Close

While Diesel generators have already been banned to reduce the pollution level, the Delhi government will hike parking fees if the air quality worsens further, to discourage people from using private vehicles. Under GRAP, which was formulated to battle the severe annual air pollution in Delhi three years ago, the frequency of buses and metro services will also be increased simultaneously.

related news

Notably, the specific measures that would be implemented under GRAP will depend on the Air Quality Index (AQI). If the pollution level turns “severe”, brick kilns, stone crushers, and hot mix plants may be closed, as per GRAP recommendations. Additionally, measures such as sprinkling of water and frequent cleaning of roads will be followed. The Badarpur power plant will also be shut in such case and power generation from existing natural gas-based plants will be maximised.

If the air quality dips to “emergency” level, all educational institutions including schools will be shut in Delhi and NCR. If Delhi touches the severe+ or emergency levels, entry of trucks, ecxept those carrying essential commodities will be banned and all construction activities will be stopped immediately. The odd-even scheme for private vehicles will also be implemented.
First Published on Oct 15, 2020 04:35 pm

tags #Air pollution #Current Affair #Delhi #Delhi Pollution #Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.