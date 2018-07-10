Grand Alliance, NDA or go-it-alone: Options galore, but what is Bihar CM Nitish Kumar thinking?

When Nitish Kumar abandoned the Grand Alliance with RJD and Congress to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in August last year, opinions regarding his decision were divided. Some called it a political masterstroke, others called it a mistake; most were cynical. They felt this was perhaps another one of Kumar’s U-turns in his quest to use realpolitik to maintain power, and it could go either way.

Maintaining power, as it is turning out, would be difficult. Once considered to be the Opposition’s pitch for Prime Ministerial candidature, Nitish Kumar now seems to be struggling for seats in a state he has ruled for the past 13 years. Kumar had broken his alliance with the NDA before the 2014 general elections, citing differences with PM Narendra Modi.

In the elections that followed, Janata Dal (United), Kumar's party, was trounced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies in Bihar, reducing the party to two seats while the BJP garnered 22. This was a change from 2004 and 2009, when the JD(U) within the NDA had a larger share of 26 and 25 seats respectively to BJP's 14 and 15.

The options before Kumar are many, but none of them seem to suit the length of his ambitions. He could remain within the NDA, which would mean that he might have to concede contesting on fewer seats than what he demands.

“The JD(U) won’t agree to contest below 15 seats, and Paswan won’t agree below six,” says Parag Bhandari, an independent political analyst. Bhandari was referring to the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Ram Vilas Paswan, known to be the ‘weatherman’ of Indian politics for his tendency to switch alliances.

“As of now, I see three fronts forming in Bihar, not two,” Bhandari added. These three fronts, according to him, would be the BJP going alone, JD(U) plus LJP and the Mahagathbandhan.“It is very difficult for BJP to accommodate all three partners,” he reasoned.

“The thing is BJP won 22 seats alone in 2014 from Bihar. Contesting on 15 or 16 seats would mean individual seats going down by 8-10, no matter what,” Bhandari added.

That could mean BJP MPs rebelling, according to Bhawesh Jha, a psephologist and the director of CNX, an election survey agency.

“I see two things happening: either the BJP and the JD(U) compromise on the seat-sharing arrangement, or the BJP goes the 2014 way, which is without Nitish Kumar,” Jha said. “At this point, Kumar is using pressure tactics. It is very difficult to predict anything right now,” he said, adding that the real arrangement will take shape only after the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

What if the JD(U) and LJP leave the NDA and form an alliance with the Congress?

“That’s difficult, because in Bihar as in any election, the organisation of the party matters,” Jha said, adding, “LJP, Congress and JD(U) have a weak organisation, so an alliance in Bihar should ideally be between the RJD and the rest, or the BJP and the rest.”

“If that does happen, the alliance’s voter base would be Kurmis and Paswans, and some urban upper caste votes for Nitish,” Bhandari said. However, during the 2014 elections, no caste group had voted in hordes for Kumar. This was true of even the Kurmis, to which Kumar belongs.

Kumar could also break away from the NDA and go it alone but history has it that he has never been successful in attaining power on his own — case in point, 2014 elections. The series of alliances with different ideologies that Kumar has managed to stitch over the course of his career serves as proof of his inability to win his state singly. Starting with the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), his first ally, to the BJP through the “socialist” RJD, Kumar has been associated with every major political player in Bihar.

Moreover, a triangular contest between a sole JD(U), BJP and RJD-Congress would mean that votes would be split among JD(U) and Grand Alliance voter base, eventually benefiting the BJP. Going alone, at this juncture more than any other, does not suit Kumar's prospects.

Re-joining the Grand Alliance seems to be another option, albeit distant and one that Kumar might prefer the least. The fodder scam clouds hover prominently over Lalu Prasad Yadav and his party, and Kumar knows better than to associate himself with a party and a leader fighting a tainted image, especially less than a year before the general elections. Moreover, Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad's son and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar before Kumar switched alliance last year, does not trust Kumar, and has stated that the party's "doors are closed" for him.

The options for Kumar, going into the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, might be many, but the viable among them are limited.