App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 02:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt working on ways to promote sale, marketing of products made by tribals

The commerce and industry ministry has held detailed discussions on the matter with ministries of tribal affairs, minority affairs, Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) and industry chambers like CII, the official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The government is working on ways, including setting up standards and identifying goods, to promote sale and marketing of products made by tribal communities in domestic and global markets, an official said.

The commerce and industry ministry has held detailed discussions on the matter with ministries of tribal affairs, minority affairs, Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) and industry chambers like CII, the official said.

"To begin, about 100 products would be identified for promoting tribal products within and outside the country. Large retail chains would be identified for marketing support," the official said.

Close

Bureau of Indian Standards and Quality Council of India would be involved to work on international standards and quality of those goods as it is important for entering global markets.

related news

Opportunities will be explored in railways as a customer and sale facilitator.

The move comes after an observation made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting, where he was reviewing the works of tribal affairs ministry earlier this month.

He has mandated the commerce ministry to bring all stakeholders, including different departments, to work on this issue.

The official added that quality, quantity and visibility are important factors which need special focus for promoting sale and marketing of products made by tribal communities which include artefacts, garments and organic produce.

Besides, the ministry is looking at infrastructure required for testing and certification of those goods; tariff codes; and tribal clusters to initiate such activities.

It was advised to all ministries and departments to include these products as gift items for dignitaries and during Diwali festival.

These items would also be showcased in international retail exhibitions and business meets.

It was also directed by the ministry to identify design, packaging, marketing components, advertisements, and designers of repute.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 01:58 pm

tags #Economy #India #Marketing #sale #tribals

most popular

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.