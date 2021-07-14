MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Govt weakening country: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi cited a media report that claimed that the Chinese military has again crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh at several places and that there has been at least one incident of clash between the two sides.

PTI
July 14, 2021 / 01:13 PM IST
Image: Shutterstock

Image: Shutterstock

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the government of weakening the country and said India has never been so vulnerable.

He cited a media report that claimed that the Chinese military has again crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh at several places and that there has been at least one incident of clash between the two sides.

However, the Indian Army said on Wednesday that there has been no attempt by the Indian or the Chinese side to occupy the areas in eastern Ladakh from where they disengaged in February and both sides are engaged in talks to resolve the remaining issues in the region.

In a tweet, Gandhi said, "Government of India's (GOI's) use of foreign and defence policy as a domestic political tool has weakened our country".

"India has never been this vulnerable," he claimed.
PTI
Tags: #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Ladakh #Line of Actual Control #Rahul Gandhi
first published: Jul 14, 2021 01:13 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.