Lakhimpur Kheri violence | Govt uses iron fist against its own people but welcomes Chinese troops: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's remarks came after at least eight people were killed as violence erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. Multiple opposition leaders tried to make their way to the Uttar Pradesh district through the night but were prevented from doing so.

PTI
October 04, 2021 / 02:43 PM IST
Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti

In an apparent reference to the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti alleged on Monday that imposing Section 144 wherever human rights and dignity have trampled upon has emerged as the Centre's preferred approach.

She claimed that the government uses an iron fist against its own people but welcomes Chinese troops with open arms.

Follow LIVE UPDATES on Lakimpur Kheri violence HERE

Her remarks came after at least eight people were killed as violence erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. Multiple opposition leaders tried to make their way to the Uttar Pradesh district through the night but were prevented from doing so.

"Applying Section 144 wherever human rights & dignity is trampled has emerged as GOIs preferred approach. This government shows no hesitation in using an iron fist with its own people but welcomes Chinese troops with open arms," the PDP chief wrote on Twitter.

"One can't even compare the oppression unleashed in J&K since 2019 but the common denominators are obvious. What started in J&K was sadly met with an air of indifference & has now engulfed the entire country. When will we speak up?" she asked.

Commenting on the situation in Lakhimpur Kheri, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said Uttar Pradesh has become the new Jammu and Kashmir.

"Uttar Pradesh is the 'naya J&K'," he tweeted.
Tags: #agriculture reform laws #Current Affairs #farm reform laws #Farmers protest #India #Lakhimpur Kheri #Lakhimpur violence #Mehbooba Mufti #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Oct 4, 2021 02:41 pm

