Govt to release convicts serving jail term for non-heinous crimes from Oct 2: Report

This Gandhi Jayanti, those serving jail term for non-heinous crimes will taste freedom as the government has decided to release a large number of such convicts, reports The Times of India.

The initiative will be carried out in three phases — the first batch of convicts will be released on October 2 this year, second batch on April 10 next year while the third batch will be set free on October 2, 2019.

Convicts to be released will comprise senior citizens, women, transgenders, physically challenged and terminally-ill inmates who have completed at least half their terms.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad divulged details of convicts eligible for release. He said women and transgender convicts aged 55 years and above and male convicts of 60 years or more, who have completed half of their sentence, will be set free.

Prisoners with 70 percent or more physical disability will also get relief.

“We will also consider the case of terminally-ill convicts and convicted prisoners who have completed two-thirds (66 percent) of their actual sentence period," said Prasad.

Those not eligible for release include — convicts who have drawn death sentence or life imprisonment, those involved in crimes like dowry death, rape, human trafficking or are convicted under POTA, UAPA, TADA, FICN, POCSO Act, money-laundering, FEMA, NDPS, Prevention of Corruption Act.

Under this amnesty plan, the home ministry will issue an advisory to all states and Union territories to process the cases of eligible prisoners. Cases will be examined by a committee constituted in each state and their recommendations will be presented to the Governor for consideration.