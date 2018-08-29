App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt to launch people-centric schemes named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The government is also considering including detailed information about Vajpayee's life in NCERT books

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government is planning to introduce numerous people-centric schemes named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who died on August 16.

The government is also considering including detailed information about his life in NCERT books, according to a report by The Economic Times.

After the death of the leader, the government has started a massive exercise to commemorate Vajpayee. As a part of the practice, it has asked its ministers to decide on commemorative schemes that can be taken up.

For this, Ministers have already started holding meetings with the top officials of their respective ministries or have fixed the dates.

The government schemes named after the late leader will "aim to drive home the larger point about the BJP's commitment to 'development'-based politics," sources told the publication.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development is likely to be first to come up with a commemorative scheme. The Prakash Javadekar-led ministry is set to announce the Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovative Achievements (ARIIA).

Under the scheme, the HRD ministry will reportedly rank higher education institutes on their capability to provide 'innovative' solutions to specific problems and to convert research into innovations for public good.

The government may invite applications for the purpose in October, and may announce the rankings by December, sources told the news daily. They also said that the institutes that get ranked among the top 10 will be granted Rs 1 crore each to further bolster their innovative research programmes.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 02:08 pm

