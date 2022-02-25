Govt should evacuate Indian students from Ukraine instead of 'misusing' central agencies: NCP leader

This CCTV image released on February 24 by the Ukrainian Border Guard Committee shows Russian military equipment crossing Crimea border checkpoint. "The movement of military equipment across the administrative border from the peninsula is currently being recorded", they say in a statement. (Image: AFP)

Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil on Friday attacked the Union government, saying that instead of "misusing" central agencies for its political aspirations, it should evacuate Indian students stranded in Ukraine amid Russian invasion.

The NCP leader also alleged that the ruling BJP "seems to be busy in elections" as nothing was done by the government although he had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office five days ago to evacuate Indian students from Ukraine given the tension there.

"An increase in tension over a #RussiaUkraineConflict, a week ago I demanded @PMOIndia to evacuate the students ASAP. But the ruling party seems busy in elections, it looks like they have nothing to do with the students stuck amidst war. #UkraineInvasion,” Patil, who is Water Resources Minister and state NCP chief, said in a tweet.

Results of the Assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, will be declared on March 10.

"Instead of misusing central agencies for political aspirations. I request you to use your power and evacuate students,” Patil said on the micro-blogging site.

Patil did not specify any incident, but he was apparently referring to the actions taken by central agencies against some of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders, including former minister Anil Deshmukh and serving minister Nawab Malik – in separate cases.

Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

On February 20, Patil had requested the prime minister via Twitter to ensure safety of Indian students stuck in Ukraine and arrange for their evacuation as soon as possible.

Russian forces on Thursday launched a military offensive against Ukraine following weeks of tension between the two neighbouring countries.