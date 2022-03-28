English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Govt seals contract with Goa Shipyard Limited for 8 patrol vessels

    The ministry said the vessels will be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by the GSL and the project would boost the domestic shipbuilding capability and increase employment opportunities in the sector.

    PTI
    March 28, 2022 / 05:48 PM IST
    Source: Defence Ministry Twitter

    Source: Defence Ministry Twitter

    The defence ministry on Monday said it signed a Rs 473- crore contract with Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) for the construction of eight high-speed patrol vessels for the Indian Coast Guard.

    The ministry said the vessels will be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by the GSL and the project would boost the domestic shipbuilding capability and increase employment opportunities in the sector.

    "These eight high-speed vessels will be based along the coast of India with the capability to operate in shallow waters and enhance the security apparatus along the vast coastline,” the ministry said.

    "The contract will further boost the government’s resolve of making India a defence manufacturing hub which caters to not only the domestic needs but also the export market,” it said in a statement.

    In a related development, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said in Rajya Sabha that the government has established a robust maritime search and rescue framework to address and respond to various contingencies in deep-sea and coastal areas of India.

    Close

    Related stories

    He said the director-general of the Indian Coast Guard has been designated as the Chairman of the National Maritime Search and Rescue Board (NMSARB) which comprises members from various national agencies and coastal states.

    "The force levels of Indian Coast Guard has been enhanced to 159 ships and 72 aircraft. Further, 16 district headquarters and 42 stations have been set up all along the coastline,” Bhatt said.

    He said the ships and air assets of the Indian Coast Guard are fitted with the latest state-of-the-art equipment, system and sensors.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Defence Ministry #Goa Shipyard Limited #GSL #India
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 05:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.